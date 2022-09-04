La Rochelle win clash of champions as Top 14 returns

Paris, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :La Rochelle walked away with the honours in the headline fixture on the opening day of the Top 14 season on Saturday with the European champions downing Top 14 titleholders Montpellier 26-22.

South African Dillyn Leyds scored one of La Rochelle's two tries, the penalty second two minutes from time securing the intense encounter for Ronan O'Gara's team, with Antoine Hastoy contributing a conversion and four penalties.

Before the late penalty try Montpellier had the lead with only three minutes left on the clock thanks to Clement Doumenc's first try for his new club he joined this summer from Carcassonne, with the trusty boot of Louis Carbonel adding the remaining 17 points.

The sin-binning of Bastien Chalureau and Mohamed Haouas did not help Montpellier's cause.

Earlier, Morgan Parra made his debut for Stade Francais with a 24-18 win over former club Clermont.

After nearly 300 games for Clermont, former France scrum-half Parra begins a fresh chapter with Stade who finished just 11th last season.

But it was a discreet start for the 33-year-old scrum-half with the 71-times capped France player having an injury scare on 50 minutes after he came down clutching his right knee.

Australian international winger Sefanaia Naivalu touched down for the hosts after 28 minutes with new signing Giovanni Habel Kuffner adding a second shortly after the interval.

Stade, the 14-time French champions, showed signs of rustiness despite a successful build-up to the season.

Baptiste Pesenti's yellow card after 54 minutes allowed Clermont back in the game with two tries from Samuel Ezeala and hooker Yohan Beheregaray.

But Stade fly-half Joris Segonds made the difference with 14 points, including two late penalties in 72nd and 77th minute.

Stade next meet promoted Bayonne who lost 40-25 despite a gutsy performance at three-time European champions Toulon.

Racing 92 beat last season's runners-up Castres 25-19 with three tries, two conversions and two penalties.

But coach Laurent Travers was far from happy.

"We need to appreciate the victory in itself because the manner of our performance needs to be better," he said.

Racing however played without their injured France international Gael Fickou.

Bayonne marked their return to the Top 14 with a try after just three minutes from Teiva Jacquelain, but Toulon pulled away in the second half in a five-try display.

Pau grabbed a late 16-14 win in a relentless struggle with visitors Perpignan.

"That is good news," said Pau coach Sebastien Piqueronies, with his side expected to be fighting to avoid relegation.

"But the bad news is we scraped a win in a small match and only just."European Challenge Cup winners Lyon got life under their new coach Xavier Garbajosa off to a positive start with a 31-27 win at Brive.

On Sunday, Toulouse and World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont travel to Bordeaux-Begles.