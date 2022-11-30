UrduPoint.com

Labuschagne 81 Not Out As Australia Take Charge Against West Indies

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Labuschagne 81 not out as Australia take charge against West Indies

Perth, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja shared in a 142-run stand Wednesday to put Australia on track for a big total in the opening Test against the West Indies at Perth Stadium.

The hosts reached 162-2 at tea following captain Pat Cummins' decision to bat in hot and dry conditions.

After getting the early wicket of David Warner for five, the West Indies had to toil for hours in the heat to bag another, with a patient Khawaja compiling 65 off 149 balls before edging Kyle Mayers to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva Labuschagne was 81 not out and Steve Smith unbeaten on four at the break as the West Indies target a first Test win in Australia for 25 years.

Labuschagne and Khawaja came together after Warner fell to young paceman Jayden Seales, and hardly put a foot wrong.

They had to work hard for runs against economical bowling in the opening session of the first Test between the sides for nearly seven years, reaching 72-1 at lunch.

But they accelerated the run rate after the break with Labuschagne bringing up his 14th half-century in his 29th Test with a three off Jason Holder.

A faultless Khawaja, who has been a rock at the top of the order this year, soon followed, cracking spinner Roston Chase for four then a single to reach his 18th half-century in his 52nd Test.

Khawaja had scored four Test centuries and reached the 90s twice in the last 12 months, with more glory beckoning.

But he was undone by a beautiful delivery from Mayers which trimmed the outside edge of his bat and was an easy take for Da Silva.

Wearing black armbands to mourn former West Indies wicketkeeper David Murray, who died last week, the visitors kept Warner and Khawaja in check in the opening overs.

Warner's first attacking shot saw Jayden Seales pulled for a boundary in the fourth over.

But the left-hander's aggression cost him next ball as tried to drive a wider delivery only to drag it back on to his stumps and be out for five.

It was a big wicket for the 21-year-old Trinidadian and his first in Australia.

The West Indies suffered a blow before the match with allrounder Raymon Reifer ruled out of the two-Test series after picking up a groin injury.

They handed a debut to batsman Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of retired great Shivnarine.

Top-ranked Australia made just one change from their last Test against Sri Lanka in July, with speedster Josh Hazlewood back in place of spinner Mitchell Swepson.

Related Topics

Australia Sri Lanka Died Young Perth David Mitchell Roston Chase July From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to de ..

Pakistan, EU agree to continue joint working to deepen bilateral cooperation

20 minutes ago
 Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured ..

Suicide attack leaves two dead, 24 others injured in Baleli area

59 minutes ago
 PM orders investigation into explosion near police ..

PM orders investigation into explosion near police van in Baleli

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 30th November 2022

3 hours ago
 Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.