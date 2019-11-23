UrduPoint.com
Labuschagne Scores Maiden Test Hundred

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 08:30 AM

Brisbane, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Australia's Marnus Labuschagne made his maiden Test century on Sunday during the first Test against Pakistan in Brisbane.

The South African-born Queenslander brought up his century when he edged Shaheen Afridi for a boundary, his 12th, through the vacant third slip position.

Labuschagne made history during the Ashes series earlier this year when he was brought into the second Test as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith, who had been hit in the head by a Jofra Archer bouncer.

It was the first time a concussion replacement had been used in Test cricket since the new law was introduced.

Labuschagne scored 59 during that Test to become the highest run scorer in the Australian second innings.

He was selected for the remaining Tests and scored four 50s, without being able to convert any to a century.

Australia were 374 for three during the first session, with Matthew Wade alongside Labuschagne.

