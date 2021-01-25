LAC arranged classes outdoors to encourage youth

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai inspected the ongoing classes of Alhamra Cultural Complex, Qaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

According to LAC press release, during her visit she observed the work of the young artists and encouraged them to excel in their field.

On the occasion Saman Rai said that classes by Alhamra academy of Performing Arts were being organized while following all COVID-19 SOPs at Alhamra Mall Road and Alhamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium.

She further said that during the pandemic LAC arranged outdoor classes which got encouraging response from students as they were participating in a good number.

She observed that in order to hone the skills of students the LAC released tutorials regarding guitar, sitaar, violin, editing, painting, music, vocal, sculpture, flute, tabla and keyboard. "These tutorials could be viewed on the YouTube channel of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts".