LAC meeting reviews salaries of Academy teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar presided over a meeting here at Alhamra on Friday to discuss several issues related to increase in the salaries of academy teachers and their Assistants.

He said that Alhamra appreciated the teachers' role that's why it had been decided that the salaries of all teachers and assistants of the Academy of Performing Arts would be reviewed.

He said that maximum relief should be given to the low-paid teachers.

Dr. Aslam Dogar directed the Audit and Accounts Officer to send a summary of salary increase to the Finance Department. The meeting also formed a committee to review progress on the case.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari, Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif, Audit and Account officer Mazhar Iqbal and other officers were present in the meeting.