LAC Organises Farewell Party For Its Retiring Employee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAC organises farewell party for its retiring employee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a farewell party for its retiring employee, Mason Muhammad Arif, here on Tuesday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

According to an LAC spokesperson, Executive Director Saman Rai congratulated and greeted the employee and wished him all the best for his upcoming life saying that retirement was equal to freedom.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari said that Mohammad Arif Mason efficiently performed his duties.

Muhammad Arif thanked all the officers and employees and said that he was proud to spend 35 years in a cultural institution like Lahore Arts Council.

Deputy Director Archive Muhammad Arif, Assistant Director Admin Khuram Naveel, and other officers attended the event.

