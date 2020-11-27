LAC organises folk music programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Lahore Art Council (LAC) Friday organised a special evening with renowned folk singer Shaukat Faqeer in connection with Sindh culture day, here at Alhamra.

According to an LAC spokesperson, Shaukat Faqeer performed different songs in urdu, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Sindhi, Marwari and Saraiki.

"Ho Jamalo" had been the reason for Shaukat Faqeer's popularity.

The programme was broadcast on social media live, which appreciated by viewers.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the mixture of traditional songs had made the programme unique which could become a good reason for promotion of folk-singing and national harmony.