LAC organises 'singing talent hunt' event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Wednesday organised a 'singing talent hunt' event, Alhamra Live, at Alhamra Art Centre.

In the latest edition, students of different schools and colleges and the general public showed keen interest and devotedly performed.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi told the audience that Alhamra Live was producing great results, saying "We are delighted to know that our youth are taking great interest in the activity." He said that Alhamra Live would be held regularly for the youth.

Participants performed in ghazal, song, folk and other genres of the singing art.