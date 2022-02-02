UrduPoint.com

LAC Organises 'singing Talent Hunt' Event

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 05:30 PM

LAC organises 'singing talent hunt' event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Wednesday organised a 'singing talent hunt' event, Alhamra Live, at Alhamra Art Centre.

In the latest edition, students of different schools and colleges and the general public showed keen interest and devotedly performed.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi told the audience that Alhamra Live was producing great results, saying "We are delighted to know that our youth are taking great interest in the activity." He said that Alhamra Live would be held regularly for the youth.

Participants performed in ghazal, song, folk and other genres of the singing art.

Related Topics

Lahore Event

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

Electricity tariff hike on cards: Mian Zahid Hussain

14 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds ..

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency’s Approval of Develop ..

18 minutes ago
 South African players support coach Boucher says c ..

South African players support coach Boucher says captain Elgar

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka reports over 1,000 COVID-19 positive cas ..

Sri Lanka reports over 1,000 COVID-19 positive cases for 3rd consecutive day

2 minutes ago
 Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in l ..

Bangladesh exporters get orders of 16 mln USD in large exposition

15 minutes ago
 61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>