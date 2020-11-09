LAC organizes programme to mark 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council on Monday organized a live musical and instrumental performance on its social media platforms to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal.

According to LAC spokesperson, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts presented "Kalam-e-Iqbal".

During the programme, Ustad Rauf presented some of the best Kalam of Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that Iqbal was true lover of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and everyone feels refreshed in the depths of his soul by listening to his words.

She said that Allama Iqbal was a great poet and an intellectual who believed in the principles of equality of mankind, fraternity and liberty.

She said that Al-hamra had the same vision and the LAC following the footsteps of our national poetfor the prosperity of the country.