UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Recommends Artists Names For Civil Award

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

LAC recommends artists names for civil award

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :In recognition of services of artists at the official level, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Monday sent recommendations to the Punjab government for awarding them civil awards in different categories of art and culture.

According to a spokesperson, the LAC has sent nominations of artists from all possible fields this year.

Alhamra sends recommendations every year, and the government recognises its recommendations and issues civil awards to the artists annually.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that civil awards not only bring honour and respect to the winning artists but also serve as a beacon for newcomers in the field of art and literature.

She said that It was an honour for Alhamra to give civil awards to artists on the recommendations of the LAC.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab All From Government

Recent Stories

Zayed University, Al-Mubarakah Foundation collabor ..

41 minutes ago

Fixed tax for commercial importers demanded: Mian ..

52 minutes ago

Commemorative Postage Stampin Celebration of 15 Ye ..

52 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Inaugurates Dubai Future Labs

1 hour ago

Kuwait announces 819 new COVID-19 recoveries

1 hour ago

EU trade chief Hogan drops out of WTO race

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.