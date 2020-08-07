LAC relaunches its session 'Roshan Sitaray' online

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has re-launched its monthly literary and cultural session 'Roshan Sitaray' online through ZOOM due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, it was the first episode of the programme, in which Director Ajoka Institute Nirvan Nadeem shared his experiences and observations of his artistic journey with the audience.

On the occasion, LAC board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that the purpose of the programme was to encourage the youth to be skilled and bring a good name to the country.

She said that in the session 'Roshan Sitaray', Alhamra invites young people who have achieved great success in any field of practical life.

The programme was broadcast live on the LAC website and Facebook page, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.