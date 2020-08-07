UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LAC Relaunches Its Session 'Roshan Sitaray' Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

LAC relaunches its session 'Roshan Sitaray' online

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has re-launched its monthly literary and cultural session 'Roshan Sitaray' online through ZOOM due to COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, it was the first episode of the programme, in which Director Ajoka Institute Nirvan Nadeem shared his experiences and observations of his artistic journey with the audience.

On the occasion, LAC board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that the purpose of the programme was to encourage the youth to be skilled and bring a good name to the country.

She said that in the session 'Roshan Sitaray', Alhamra invites young people who have achieved great success in any field of practical life.

The programme was broadcast live on the LAC website and Facebook page, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.

Related Topics

Lahore Facebook Young

Recent Stories

Afghans, Pakistanis and Kashmiris bonded by mutual ..

8 seconds ago

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

25 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

13 minutes ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.