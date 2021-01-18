UrduPoint.com
LAC Release Video Lectures Focussed On "Sarangi"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAC release video lectures focussed on

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Monday released online as many as 300 video lectures focussed on the ancient musical instrument "Sarangi" here during a meet at Alhamra Art Centre.

According to LAC spokesperson, Sarangi, a folk music instrument, came to be accepted as a classical instrument during the time of patron-of-arts Mughal emperor "Nasiruddin Muhammad Shah" with pen-name Sada Rangila. By the 19th century, Sarangi came to be associated with the performances of courtesans.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Saman Rai said that the most important purpose of making these videos was to undertake efforts for survival of this age-old instrument.

She further said that with the online availability of these lectures anyone from all over the world who wants to learn this art could learn it for free while sitting at home.

" LAC is successfully facilitating social life by providing opportunities to youth even in the unfavorable conditionsmarked by COVID-19",she said.

