LAC To Hold Programmes On Eid Millad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Art Council (LAC) will celebrate Eid Milladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious devotion and passion at the Al-hamra Art Council tomorrow (Friday).

According to a LAC spokesperson, Executive Director Saman Rai said the Alhamra would present Qawali and various Naat Sharif on this occasion.

She said an exhibition of artwork "Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) would be organized,adding that various religious programmes would also be held.

She said the Lahore Art Council building would be decorated with green lights.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

