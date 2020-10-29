LAC To Hold Programmes On Eid Millad
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Lahore Art Council (LAC) will celebrate Eid Milladun Nabi (PBUH) with religious devotion and passion at the Al-hamra Art Council tomorrow (Friday).
According to a LAC spokesperson, Executive Director Saman Rai said the Alhamra would present Qawali and various Naat Sharif on this occasion.
She said an exhibition of artwork "Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) would be organized,adding that various religious programmes would also be held.
She said the Lahore Art Council building would be decorated with green lights.