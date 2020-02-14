LAC to organise GB Cultural show on 18th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :In the wake of the spring season, the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) cultural show on Feb 18.

The event would be featured with renowned artistes from the GB region, the official sources told APP here on Friday.

The artistes who were likely to perform in the show included Fida Hussain,Naveed Tanha, Ghulam Nabi, Maraaj Alam Maraaj, Abdulmajid Barcha, Mubarik Ali,Zahid Hussain, islam uddin, Iqbal Hussain Iqbal and Wajahat Ali.