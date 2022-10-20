LAC to organize "Voice of Punjab" in Nov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will organize a singing competition titled "Voice of Punjab" in the first week of November.

It was disclosed by LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi while presiding over a meeting for the registration here at the Alhamra Arts Center on Thursday.

During the meeting, the executive director expressed his determination to ensure the success of the programme,adding that the youth would be provided opportunities to make their future in the signing field through the competition.

For registration, the youth up to 35 years of age could participate in Ghazal, song and Folk singing.

The audition would take place on November 2 while semi-finals will be held on November 3 and the final on November 4.

The "Voice Of Punjab" winner would get Rs 100,000, the second Rs 50,000, and the third winnerwould get cash prize of Rs 30,000.