LAC To Pay Tributes To Famous Singers On Sep 22

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 08:00 PM

LAC to pay tributes to famous singers on Sep 22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) would pay a shining and magnificent tributes to Madam Noor Jahan, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum and Nayyara Noor on Sept 22 at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Renowned singers Tarannum Naz and Sara Raza Khan would sing famous songs of legends.

According to LAC spokesperson here on Sunday, the LAC Executive Director Muhammad Rafi Ullah, explained his visionary approach towards the cultural activities for the revival of the best and quality entertainment at Alhamra, said civilised nations always remember their national icons and promote cultural activities to enhance socio-cultural values in their society.

Rafi Ullah called this tributary night the step to remember our national icons. "Our basic aim to hold this evening is to celebrate the legacy of Madam Noor, Iqbal Bano, Farida Khanum, and Nayyara Noor at Alhamra, he added.

Director and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that the programme aims to enlighten the new generation with the services of its legends.

