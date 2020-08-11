LAC to present national anthem in orchestra style on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :For the first time a wonderful national anthem will be played in the style of orchestra on Independence Day in which almost 35 composers and instrumentalists of Lahore Arts Council (LAC) are participating.

LAC Information Officer Samreen Bukhari while talking to APP on Tuesday said that special preparations for Independence Day celebrations are in full swing.

LAC Executive Director Saman Rai paid tribute to the composers of national anthem and said that Alhamra dedicated its effort to the composers of the national anthem.

She said that it was the hard work of young artists of Alhamra, adding, "The national anthem connects us to our homeland and its soil and reminds us of our commitment to the development and prosperity of the country and the nation."