UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lack Of Handwashing With Soap Puts Millions At Risk To Coronavirus : UNICEF

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 11:01 PM

Lack of handwashing with soap puts millions at risk to coronavirus : UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Although handwashing with soap is vital in the fight against infectious diseases, including coronavirus , billions of people around the world do not have ready access to a place to do it, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Thursday.

According to new estimates from UNICEF, 40 per cent of the world's population – or 3 billion people – do not have a handwashing facility with water and soap at home. The number is much higher in least developed countries, where nearly three-quarters go without.

Kelly Ann Naylor, Associate Director of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene at UNICEF, said that it was "unacceptable" that the most vulnerable communities are unable to use the simplest of methods to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"The pandemic has highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene in disease prevention. It has also stressed a pre-existing problem for many: handwashing with soap remains out of reach for millions of children where they're born, live and learn." "We must take immediate action to make handwashing with soap accessible to everyone, everywhere – now and in the future," she urged.

The situation is also alarming at schools: 43 per cent globally (70 per cent in least developed countries) lack a handwashing facility with water and soap, affecting hundreds of millions of school-age children, according to the estimates.

Against this backdrop, UNICEF, along with the UN World Health Organization launched the "Hand Hygiene for All" initiative to support the development of national road maps to accelerate and sustain progress towards making hand hygiene a mainstay in public health interventions.

This means rapidly improving access to handwashing facilities, water, soap and hand sanitizer in all settings, as well as promoting behavioural change interventions for optimal hand hygiene practices, UNICEF said.

The initiative brings together international, national, and local partners, to ensure affordable products and services are available and sustainable, especially in vulnerable and disadvantaged communities.

The estimates were released on Thursday, coinciding with Global Handwashing Day, which serves as a platform to raise awareness on the importance of handwashing with soap.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Road Progress All From Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

36 minutes ago

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

51 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

3 seconds ago

PTI legislators move resolution in Sindh Assembly ..

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.