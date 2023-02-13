UrduPoint.com

Lack Of Hygienic Facilities Endangers Survivors In Quake-hit Türkiye

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ANTAKYA, Türkiye, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:Six days after the deadly twin earthquakes that killed nearly 30,000 in Türkiye, the lack of hygienic facilities has started to endanger the survivors.

With thousands of buildings destroyed across the 10 quake-hit provinces in southern Türkiye and many more unsafe to enter, the lack of lavatory facilities becomes one of the major issues.

"The issue of hygiene is becoming more and more urgent," wrote Ihsan Cakir, deputy general secretary of Hatay Municipality on Friday. The Hatay province was one of the worst hit areas by Monday's earthquakes.

"We need portable toilets," said Cakir, noting that volunteers and other personnel are now forced to go to neighboring cities to meet their needs.

Local media reported Sunday that 58 portable toilets and showers000000 had been sent to the affected areas, while manufacturers around the country are gearing up to produce more.

.

Related Topics

Hatay Sunday Media

Recent Stories

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

25 minutes ago
 realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-ColaÂ® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

45 minutes ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

1 hour ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

1 hour ago
 PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.