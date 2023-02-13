(@FahadShabbir)

ANTAKYA, Türkiye, Feb. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) --:Six days after the deadly twin earthquakes that killed nearly 30,000 in Türkiye, the lack of hygienic facilities has started to endanger the survivors.

With thousands of buildings destroyed across the 10 quake-hit provinces in southern Türkiye and many more unsafe to enter, the lack of lavatory facilities becomes one of the major issues.

"The issue of hygiene is becoming more and more urgent," wrote Ihsan Cakir, deputy general secretary of Hatay Municipality on Friday. The Hatay province was one of the worst hit areas by Monday's earthquakes.

"We need portable toilets," said Cakir, noting that volunteers and other personnel are now forced to go to neighboring cities to meet their needs.

Local media reported Sunday that 58 portable toilets and showers000000 had been sent to the affected areas, while manufacturers around the country are gearing up to produce more.

