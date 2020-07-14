LAFC fightback stuns Dynamo in six-goal MLS thriller

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Los Angeles FC staged a second-half fightback to snatch a 3-3 draw with Houston Dynamo on Monday in the 'MLS is Back' restart tournament in Orlando.

Two goals in six minutes from Los Angeles' Uruguayan duo Diego Rossi and Brian Rodriguez secured a share of the points for coach Bob Bradley's side after Houston had roared into a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Houston took a grip on the game in an entertaining first half with two goals from Memo Rodriguez and a header from Honduras international Alberth Elis.

Los Angeles, missing striker Carlos Vela who opted to skip the tournament because of fears of the coronavirus, dominated possession throughout the opening period but were left on the ropes after a series of counter-attacks from Houston.

Memo Rodriguez fired Houston into the lead after only nine minutes, beating Los Angeles's Ghanaian midfielder Latif Blessing before unleashing a fierce low shot that beat goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer at the near post.

Los Angeles hit back with a superbly worked equaliser in the 19th minute, Blessing wriggling clear of his marker before releasing Rossi on the left flank.

Rossi's perfectly judged low cross found Bradley Wright-Phillips who jabbed home the first-time finish from close range.

Parity was short-lived however when Memo Rodriguez bagged his second goal just after the half-hour mark.

An inviting cross from right back Zarek Valentin was met by Rodriguez on the half volley, and although Vermeer blocked the first effort, the rebound fell kindly to Rodriguez who bundled home for 2-1.

It got better for Houston on the stroke of half-time when Elis headed in Darwin Quintero's freekick to make it 3-1.

The goal was initially ruled offside but the decision was reversed following the intervention of VAR.

Los Angeles responded strongly after the break, and pulled a goal back when Rossi smashed home a thunderous finish from the right hand side after being released into space by Eduard Atuesta.

Six minutes later and Los Angeles were back on level terms, Blessing once again unlocking the Houston defence with a deft pass that picked up the run of Brian Rodriguez who coolly tucked away the finish for 3-3.