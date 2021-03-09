Laffont, Kingsbury win moguls golds in FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships

ALMATY, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Frenchwoman Perrine Laffont and Canada's Mikael Kingsbury took victory in the singles moguls events on the first competition day of the 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

In the women's category, Laffont claimed her first career moguls World Championships title and third gold medal in total.

Having already won overall freestyle World Cup crystal globes, an Olympic Winter Games gold medal and two World Championships gold medals in the dual moguls, the 22-year-old collected the last piece of the puzzle with the individual moguls gold on Monday.

"That was the last one that I was missing, and I wanted it so, so bad," she said.

Reigning world champion Yuliya Galysheva took second place on home snow, earning her fourth World Championships medal. The 28-year-old impressed throughout the day, but was not able to repeat her remarkable run from the previous round in the super-final.

Anastasiia Smirnova, representing the Russian Ski Federation, rounded out the podium for the best ever result of her burgeoning career.

On the men's side, Kingsbury reached another milestone by claiming his fifth career World Championships gold medal and tenth medal in total.

"With my injury in December and the fact that there are not enough World Cups left in the season so I won't be able to catch up on points for the crystal globe, so especially this one in the single moguls, that was my focus here - to win today under not easy conditions," Kingsbury commented.

Benjamin Cavet of France finished behind Kingsbury in second place, and host country skier Pavel Kolmakov bagged the bronze medal.

Moguls action at the Almaty 2021 FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships continues on Tuesday.