Lagarde 'confident' Of Limited Brexit Impact On Eurozone Finance

Fri 30th August 2019

Lagarde 'confident' of limited Brexit impact on eurozone finance

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The ECB's next chief Christine Lagarde voiced confidence Thursday that sufficient action has been taken to ensure that the impact from Brexit would be limited on the single Currency zone's financial sector.

"Overall, I am confident that the measures taken so far have limited the impact that the UK's departure from the EU could have on access to financial services in the euro area," she said in a written reply to queries from the European Parliament.

