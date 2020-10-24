Lagos curfew eases after days of unrest in Nigeria

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Shops lifted their shutters and market traders set out their stalls Saturday, as Nigeria's biggest city Lagos cautiously reopened after a curfew was eased following days of unrest.

Streets in the centre of the economic hub were still largely deserted after the local governor said people would now be allowed out between 8am and 6pm.

Market vendors said they were waiting for deliveries and had few goods to sell, while the shops and restaurants that had reopened were mainly empty.

Lagos has been rocked by days of chaos since the shooting of peaceful protesters by security forces in the city on Tuesday.

Police stations were burnt, supermarkets looted and vehicles destroyed as violence flared across the economic hub of 20 million, with officials accusing "hoodlums" of taking advantage of the mayhem.

"Our beautiful city has seen a level of destruction almost akin to a war zone," governor Babijide Sanwo-Olu wrote on Twitter.

"Enough is enough. We want peace and we will get peace."