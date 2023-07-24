Open Menu

Lagos Plans Mass Burial For Victims Of 2020 Protests

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Lagos plans mass burial for victims of 2020 protests

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Lagos state government has announced plans for a mass burial of more than 100 people killed during Nigeria's 2020 anti-police brutality rallies, sparking renewed criticism over a crackdown on protesters.

The youth-led #EndSARS protests were the largest anti-government demonstrations in Nigeria's modern history, but ended in repression by security forces and bitter disputes over whether some victims were shot by troops.

Lagos state government and the armed forces always denied troops opened fire with live rounds at Lagos city's Lekki Tollgate, the epicentre of the protests, but an independent panel ruled there was a "massacre" of unarmed protesters there.

