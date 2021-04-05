Lahore Arts Council organises artwork exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Monday organised its 17th annual exhibition for the young artists at Alhamra Art Gallery.

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro inaugurated the exhibition while LAC board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar, Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi were also present.

For the exhibition, Alhamra had received more than 600 artworks from all over the country, from which 500 best works were selected for display, created by 380 artists, including paintings, miniature paintings, drawings, printmaking, sculpture, installation, video, ceramic and graphic arts.

Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said on the occasion that Alhamra's 'Young Artists' exhibition undoubtedly offered a platform for the young and creative souls to exhibit their artworks to a greater audience at the national level.

"I appreciate Alhamra's efforts to promote art and culture," he added.

Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that she was happy to see the work of young artists. "This exhibition will be a source of encouragement for the youth," she added.

Dr Aslam Dogar said: "I would like to congratulate all the participants whose works are on display".

He said that Alhamra had always presented the works of young artists before the world so that the young people could have an opportunity to showcase their talents. "We will continue this tradition with more enthusiasm and improvement," he added.

The ceremony was broadcast live on Alhamra's facebook page, and the virtual tour of the exhibition was also uploaded on the website of Lahore Arts Council.