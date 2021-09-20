UrduPoint.com

"Lahore Gates Vaccinated" Training Programme Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

"Lahore Gates Vaccinated" training programme begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day "Lahore Gates Vaccinated" internship training programme began at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the training programme while Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas and others were present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that today was a historic day as Lahore had launched the largest COVID-19 vaccination awareness programme.

He said that specialists and doctors would train 1400 internship programme students then these trained students would go door to door to educate people for corona vaccination.

He said that there would be separate training sessions for each batch of vaccination awareness internship participants, adding that trained and educated students would be helpful in vaccination awareness programme.

He said the "Lahore Gates Vaccinated" Internship Training Programme would yield positive results, asserting that the training programme would teach how to wash hands, keep a distance, apply a mask, and get vaccinated to stay safe.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that LAC played a crucial role in serving the public interest and protecting the people's lives besides promoting art and culture, adding that during the internship programme, Alhamra was providing its halls and other services for the success of this programme.

He said that in this training programme, Alhamra stands by the government to overcome a challenge like the COVID-19.

He appealed to the people to support the government in controlling the corona pandemic, ensuring the use of masks. "Not go out of the house unnecessarily, avoid gathering and save your lovedones by following the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and get vaccinated", he added.

The five-day training programme will continue till September 24.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab September Government

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq ..

AD Ports Group, General Company for Ports of Iraq sign MoU to promote cooperatio ..

4 minutes ago
 NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upco ..

NCOC allows PCB to host 25 per cent crowd for upcoming national T20 World Cup

10 minutes ago
 SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.2 ..

SBP raises interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 per cent

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sh ..

Pakistan’s borders are safe and secured, says Sheikh Rashid

30 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resol ..

Arab Parliament rejects EU Parliament&#039;s resolution on human rights in UAE

49 minutes ago
 Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to me ..

Emirates ramps up US flights from next month to meet increasing demand

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.