"Lahore Gates Vaccinated" training programme begins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A five-day "Lahore Gates Vaccinated" internship training programme began at Alhamra Art Centre here on Monday.

Commissioner Lahore Capt (R) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the training programme while Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikandar Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chatha, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas and others were present in the inaugural ceremony.

On the occasion, Commissioner Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that today was a historic day as Lahore had launched the largest COVID-19 vaccination awareness programme.

He said that specialists and doctors would train 1400 internship programme students then these trained students would go door to door to educate people for corona vaccination.

He said that there would be separate training sessions for each batch of vaccination awareness internship participants, adding that trained and educated students would be helpful in vaccination awareness programme.

He said the "Lahore Gates Vaccinated" Internship Training Programme would yield positive results, asserting that the training programme would teach how to wash hands, keep a distance, apply a mask, and get vaccinated to stay safe.

LAC Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that LAC played a crucial role in serving the public interest and protecting the people's lives besides promoting art and culture, adding that during the internship programme, Alhamra was providing its halls and other services for the success of this programme.

He said that in this training programme, Alhamra stands by the government to overcome a challenge like the COVID-19.

He appealed to the people to support the government in controlling the corona pandemic, ensuring the use of masks. "Not go out of the house unnecessarily, avoid gathering and save your lovedones by following the corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and get vaccinated", he added.

The five-day training programme will continue till September 24.