Lahore Museum to offer free guided tours: Kastro

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro has said that the Lahore Museum is offering free guided tours to all the visitors of the Museum.

He was talking to the media during the inauguration of the information desk at the museum. He said the Lahore Museum had a distinct identity in terms of the region's history, art, culture and archeology, adding that the museum administration was using all its resources to provide facilities to the tourists.

The provincial minister appreciated the efforts of the Museum team and said that the initiative of the information desk and free guided tours were much-needed steps for the guidance of tourists.

He said that promotion of tourism is one of the priorities of the government. He said that Lahore Museum is a treasure of rare artifacts of millions of years old civilizations. Research scholars and students from all over the world, including Pakistan, stay in touch with the Museum for their research knowledge.

The minister expressed keen interest in Gandhara, Islamic Gallery, Indus Valley Civilization Gallery.

Director Lahore Museum Ejaz Ahmad Minhas, while briefing the provincial minister about the new features introduced in the Museum, said that all safety measures were being strictly enforced in Museum.