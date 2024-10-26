Lahore Youth Festival's Trials Start At Cultural Complex, Punjab Stadium
Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Youth Festival's trials are being carried out at the Cultural Complex and Punjab Stadium at the same time.
On the second day, a large number of students from various educational institutions participated in the trials for boys' 100 meter race at Punjab Stadium.
According to details, around 150 students from 28 educational institutions took part in the 100 meter race's trails. On the other hand, trials for the Talent Hunt programme were conducted in the Cultural Complex in which competitions like painting, battle of the bands were organized.
The number of youth participating in the talent hunt competition was also more than 100. Sajjad Tafoo, Aaishyu Marza, Khawaja Nazar Ahmed, and Mian Mohammad Athar performed the duties of judges. On this occasion, students displayed great enthusiasm and excitement and said that organizing such events like LYF help in boosting and unleashing their creativity besides building self-confidence.
