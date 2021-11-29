UrduPoint.com

Lake Louise Super-G Cancelled Because Of Weather

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

Lake Louise super-G cancelled because of weather

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :The men's World Cup super-G scheduled for Sunday in Lake Louise was cancelled because of poor weather, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said.

"Due to last night's snowfall, the current conditions on the course and the forecast, the jury together with the OC (organizing committee)have decided to cancel today's Men's Super G in @AlpineSkiWC," FIS said in a statement.

It is the second of three planned races to be cancelled at Lake Louise, where Friday's opening downhill was called off because of heavy snow.

Austrian Matthias Mayer won Saturday's downhill, the only race contested in the Canadian Rockies.

After the cancellation of Friday's race, a second downhill has been added to the programme at Beaver Creek, Colorado, where the men line up later this week.

