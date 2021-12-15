Lakers cancel practice, four Nets in Covid protocol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice session on Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for Covid-19 as four more Brooklyn Nets entered the league's health and safety protocols.

A day after the NBA postponed fixtures for the first time this season due to Covid-19, fresh issues over the coronavirus continued to stalk the league.

The Lakers called off the team's final practice session shortly before they were due to travel to Dallas.

Instead, Lakers players were required to take two Covid-19 tests, and obtaining a negative result, before travelling to Texas, ESPN reported.

Horton-Tucker meanwhile will be required to isolate for 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period in order be able to resume playing.

In a separate development, Brooklyn confirmed that starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Bembry would miss Tuesday's home game against the Toronto Raptors after entering Covid-19 protocols.

Jevon Carter and James Johnson were also added to the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, joining Paul Millsap, who entered the protocols on Monday.

On Monday, the NBA said Chicago's game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and Thursday's clash with the Toronto Raptors had both been called off due to Covid-19.

The league said 10 Bulls players were currently unavailable after entering Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while "additional staff members" were also unavailable.

It marked the first time games have been called off in the 2021-2022 campaign. Thirty-one games were postponed during the 2020-2021 season.