Lakers cancel practice, seven Nets in Covid protocol

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Los Angeles Lakers cancelled a practice session on Tuesday after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for Covid-19, as the Brooklyn Nets found themselves with seven players in the league's health and safety protocols.

A day after the NBA postponed games for the first time this season due to Covid-19, fresh issues over the coronavirus continued to stalk the league.

The Lakers called off the team's final practice session shortly before they were due to travel to Dallas.

Instead, Lakers players were required to take two Covid-19 tests, and obtain a negative result, before travelling to Texas, ESPN reported.

Horton-Tucker meanwhile will be required to isolate for 10 days or record two negative tests in a 24-hour period in order to be able to resume playing.

In a separate development, Brooklyn were reduced to the minimum eight available players for the home game against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, with seven players in Covid-19 protocols.

The list included star James Harden -- who was a late scratch along with Bruce Brown after the Nets confirmed earlier in the day that starters LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Bembry would miss the game.

Jevon Carter and James Johnson were also added to the Covid-19 list on Tuesday, joining Paul Millsap, who entered the protocols on Monday.

"It's unfortunate, for sure," Nets coach Steve Nash said shortly before the contest tipped off. "Fortunately for us they're predominantly asymptomatic, but there will be a period of time required for them to test negative and have our full group together." On Monday, the NBA said Chicago's game against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday and Thursday's clash with the Toronto Raptors had both been called off due to Covid-19.

The league said 10 Bulls players were currently unavailable after entering Covid-19 health and safety protocols, while "additional staff members" were also unavailable.

It marked the first time games have been called off in the 2021-2022 campaign. Thirty-one games were postponed during the 2020-2021 season.