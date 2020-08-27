UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakers, Clippers Vote To Abandon NBA Season: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Lakers, Clippers vote to abandon NBA season: reports

Orlando, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have voted to abandon the NBA season in protest at the latest US police shooting of a black man, multiple reports said Wednesday.

ESPN, The Athletic and Yahoo sports all reported that the Lakers and Clippers called for the 2019/2020 season to be scrapped in the wake of Jacob Blake's shooting in Wisconsin on Sunday.

The Lakers and Clippers vote to end the season came at an emergency meeting of all the teams left in the NBA's playoffs, which are taking place in Orlando, Florida.

The meeting followed the Milwaukee Bucks' boycott of their first round playoff game against the Orlando Magic earlier Wednesday.

That decision prompted the NBA to call off all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday, with games due to take place on Thursday also believed to now be in jeopardy.

It was not immediately clear how the season will proceed following Wednesday's meeting, or whether the Lakers and Clippers -- the two strongest sides in the Western Conference -- would remain in the playoffs despite voting to halt the season.

The Lakers' James had earlier tweeted angrily over the shooting of Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by police as he got into a car containing his three children.

"WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT," James wrote on Twitter.

The NBA has scheduled a special board of Governors meeting for Thursday to address players' concerns.

Related Topics

Protest Police Sports Vote Twitter Car Los Angeles Man Orlando Milwaukee Florida Sunday All

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

7 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

10 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

10 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

10 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

10 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.