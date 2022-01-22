Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :The beleaguered Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from an embarrassing loss to the Indiana Pacers with a 116-105 NBA victory over the Magic in Orlando on Friday.

Superstar LeBron James scored 29 points, his last two coming on an alley-oop dunk off a pass from Russell Westbrook to seal the victory.

Carmelo Anthony added 23 points off the bench, 19 of them in the second half for the Lakers, who opened the third quarter on a 19-2 scoring run and out-scored the Magic 31-16 in the period.

Westbrook, who was benched late in Wednesday's loss to Indiana -- in which the Lakers blew a 15-point lead -- scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists.

"Russ is a high-character guy, we knew he was going to respond," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said.

Westbrook said he had no trouble moving on.

"My job as a player and professional is to do what's asked of me and continue to find ways to help impact winning.

" On Friday, Vogel used reserve Stanley Johnson alongside the starters in the second half, the 10-day contract player making a confident pair of three-pointers as the Lakers gradually took control over a Magic team with the worst record in the league.

The Lakers, losers of four of their previous five games, improved to 23-23.

Vogel said that despite their inconsistencies, which have sparked criticism from the likes of former Lakers great Magic Johnson and led to speculation his job is in danger, they believe they can be title contenders.

"We're all committed to this group getting the job done," Vogel said of a team that is also counting on further progress when Anthony Davis returns from a knee injury. "We still believe in what we can be."