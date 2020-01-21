UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lakers' James 'blessed' To Have Chance To Watch Son Bronny Play

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 10:40 AM

Lakers' James 'blessed' to have chance to watch son Bronny play

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Basketball's "James Gang" was 0-for-2 on Monday, but Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was pleased to have a chance to see his son Bronny play in a high school game in Massachusetts, even if he didn't win.

James was angered, however, that a fan at the HoopHall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts, threw a small object -- perhaps a piece of food or small bit of trash -- at his son during the game.

"I mean it's just disrespectful, and it was a little kid, too," James said. "I don't know how old that little kid was. I don't know if he learned that on his own or he learned that at home or whatever the case may be, but it's disrespectful." James, on the road with the Lakers facing the Boston Celtics on Monday night, took the side trip to Springfield to see Bronny's Sierra Canyon team take on Paul VI Catholic High School of Virginia.

"Truly a blessing," James said of the rare opportunity to attend one of his 15-year-old son's games. "The only bad thing about that was that the James Gang took two 'Ls' today." James didn't confirm reports that he travelled by helicopter the 90 miles (145 km) from Springfield to give himself plenty of time to make his own game at TD Garden -- where the Celtics routed the Lakers 139-107.

"I walked -- and they didn't call it," he quipped.

He was more serious in addressing the incident involving his son, although he didn't realize quite what had happened until video surfaced on social media.

"I was at the complete opposite end of the floor," James said. "I did see the referee stop the game or stop the in-bounds and a cop came up there. But I didn't know what happened until the video evidence shown to me today when I got here." James said he wasn't surprised that Bronny remained unfazed as a game official called for security and briefly stopped the contest.

"He's cool, calm. He is better than his mom and dad at some of the things he lets off his shoulder," he said of the youngster, a freshman who came off the bench Monday and played 13 minutes.

Sierra Canyon, located in Chatsworth in suburban Los Angeles, suffered their third defeat of the season, falling 70-62.

Related Topics

Social Media Road Los Angeles Springfield Virginia Boston Colombian Peso May From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 21, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Humid, cloudy weather expected for coming five day ..

9 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Georgia ..

11 hours ago

UAE a fundamental pillar of regional, internationa ..

11 hours ago

UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue not just formulaic rhe ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.