'Lambi Judai' legend Reshma remembered on 9th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 9th death anniversary of legendary Pakistani folk singer, Reshma, who got famous through the song 'Lambi Judai' observed on Thursday.

The fans also remembered her as the 'Nightingale of Desert' due to her strong grip on folk singing. "Legends like Reshma, are born in centuries as she was a natural singer and those who have a natural style can never die, they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in hearts", said Fareena Mazhar, Secretary National Heritage and Culture Divison. "Today many singers are singing but Reshma had own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerizes music lovers and compel them to admire her", she said while talking to APP.

The Secretary Heritage said Folk artistes are national asset who are rendering great services in the field of art and culture besides promoting soft image of the country. Government of Pakistan is keen to support the artists and their families through establishment of various funds such as Artist Welfare Fund under the ambit of Heritage and culture Division. Similarly, Government of Pakistan continues to recognize the services of folk artists by honoring them with due recognition and various national and local awards.

Legendary Artist like Reshma and other folk artists are celebrated throughout the country and various government departments remember and acknowledge their contributions in the field of Arts by organizing special programs countrywide. Government of Pakistan promotes the folk talent through different platforms such as Lok Virsa, PNCA etc.

The folk singer was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to the field of folk songs and her powerful singing style. Born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara family, she came to Karachi after the Partition of India. Her skills were discovered by a local producer at the age of twelve while singing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh . Reshma recorded various folk songs for Radio Pakistan. Her first project with the company "Laal Meri" was an instant hit and she got fame with several television appearances in the 1960s.

Reshma contributed songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry. Some of her most memorable songs include "Laal Meri", "Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera", "Ankhiyan No Rehen De" and "Lambi Judai" among others. She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan, after suffering from throat cancer for several years.