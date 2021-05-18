UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lamborghini Hits Accelerator On Electric Future

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Lamborghini hits accelerator on electric future

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Italian sports car maker Lamborghini on Tuesday unveiled Tuesday a 1.5-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) electrification plan for its luxury vehicles, joining a global push away from fossil fuels at the risk of upsetting fans.

The company, which is owned by Volkswagen subsidiary Audi, said its first hybrid series production car would hit the market in 2023, with all its models "electrified" by the end of 2024.

But a battery-only model won't be released until the second half of the decade, Lamborghini said.

The plan is "necessary in a context of a radically-changing world," CEO Stephan Winkelmann said in a statement.

"We want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact," he added, saying the investment ploughed into electrification is the company's largest-ever.

By 2025, the company should reduce carbon emissions by half, it said.

The global trend towards electrification has been more challenging for the makers of the fastest sports cars than for mass-market producers.

Some have speculated that the brands' fans may reject the different torque and driving experience of an electric vehicle compared to traditional combustion engines.

Following in Ferrari's footsteps, Lamborghini in 2019 unveiled its first foray into electrification with the Sian supercar, capable of accelerating from 0 to 62mph (110 km/h) in less than 2.8 seconds.

The Sian, which means "lightning" in Bolognese dialect, cost over 3 million Euros and only about 60 were built.

Lamborghini's well-heeled customers helped it to record profit in 2020 despite the coronavirus-related challenges that hurt the automobile industry as a whole.

The company sold 7,430 cars last year, compared to its record of 8,205 vehicles in 2019.

Lamborghini shut down production for 70 days last year at the height of the coronavirus crisis in Italy.

Related Topics

World Sports Company Vehicles Vehicle Car Italy May 2019 2020 Market All From Industry Audi Ferrari Volkswagen Lamborghini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

22 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

22 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

22 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

23 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

25 minutes ago

Residents asked to remain alert, COVID-19 threat ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.