UrduPoint.com

Lampard Defends Fuming Chelsea Fans After Latest Defeat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Lampard defends fuming Chelsea fans after latest defeat

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Frank Lampard admitted angry Chelsea fans had every right to boo his team after they suffered a fifth successive defeat in a dismal 2-0 setback against Brentford on Wednesday.

Cesar Azpilicueta's own-goal and Bryan Mbeumo's late strike condemned Lampard to his latest demoralising loss since replacing the sacked Graham Potter.

Chelsea have failed to score in six of their last seven games and are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

They have not won in any competition since March 11 at Leicester, a winless run that now stands at eight games.

Six of those eight winless matches have come at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea supporters let rip after losing to west London neighbours Brentford, who have traditionally been in their shadow but are now above them in the table.

"Absolutely the fans are going to be worried. If you're a Chelsea fan, you've been used to 20 years of success, you're used to it and you want it more," Lampard said.

"I've got no problem with fans booing. I'm not sitting here to go against the fans and say don't boo the players." Caretaker boss Lampard is only in charge until the end of the season, with reports that former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is close to being hired as the latest manager of owner Todd Boehly's troubled 11-month reign.

Boehly has already axed Potter and Thomas Tuchel, leaving the squad in turmoil when Lampard returned for his second spell in charge.

Lampard, who said there was "nothing" to add on a potential Pochettino appointment, is adamant his players are committed to the cause despite accusations from fans about their lack of work ethic.

Facing Chelsea's first finish outside the top 10 since 1996, Lampard added: "I'll defend the players because they're young lads who want to do well. Is there an issue with confidence? Yes. Is there an issue with the balance of the squad? Maybe yes.

"I'm not patronising everybody. When you're in this moment with a lack of confidence, then it can be difficult to win a game. I'm not exonerating the players, far from it. I'm just supporting them.

"Are we dynamic enough in the final third? No. Have we been for a long time before I came here? No. Those things are not things that are going to turn overnight. We have to keep working."

Related Topics

Young London Leicester Bryan Stamford March From Top PSG Chelsea Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

8 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

9 hours ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

9 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.