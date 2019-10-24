UrduPoint.com
Lampard Proud Of 'best Win' As Chelsea Manager

Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Lampard proud of 'best win' as Chelsea manager

Amsterdam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hailed his side's 1-0 victory at Ajax in the Champions League as his best yet in charge of the Blues.

Lampard made a telling impact with his substitutions at the Johan Cruyff Arena as Christian Pulisic set up Michy Batshuayi to score the winner four minutes from time.

After a difficult start to his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, Lampard has now masterminded six straight wins in all competitions.

"It is (the best win)," the former England midfielder told BT Sport. "I'm so happy, I knew how tough this game would be.

"To play and beat them and deserve to beat them means we are absolutely top all over the pitch. I was so, so proud of the performance." Victory in Amsterdam puts Chelsea level with last season's Champions League semi-finalists on six points at the top of Group H and back on track to make the last 16 after a home defeat to Valencia on matchday one.

"It was very important after losing the first game against Valencia," said Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

"We showed a great ability to control the game after the first 15-20 minutes.

"We had a lot of chances to win the game, we were brave, we pressed high and very happy to get a late goal from Michy." Batshuayi has had to be patient for his chance to shine under Lampard with Tammy Abraham's fine form keeping the Belgian international on the sidelines.

Lampard introduced Batshuayi ahead of French international Olivier Giroud for the final 20 minutes and he had the desired effect by smashing in off the underside of the bar from Pulisic's cut-back.

"The other two (Giroud and Batshuayi) stay patient, work hard, support the group and have talent. He's waited for his moment and fully deserved it," added Lampard.

