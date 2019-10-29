(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Frank Lampard says he doesn't need to warn Callum Hudson-Odoi to cut out diving after the Chelsea winger was booked at Burnley.

Hudson-Odoi was initially awarded a penalty when he tumbled in the Burnley area during Chelsea's 4-2 win on Saturday.

But the England international was then booked for simulation after the decision was overturned by VAR.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was critical of Hudson-Odoi, calling it "shambolic how people just dive all over the place", while claiming it was worse because it involved a young player.

Yet Chelsea manager Lampard is adamant the 18-year-old did not dive, so he doesn't need to discipline him over the issue.

"Nothing, I've said nothing. I didn't feel the need to," replied Lampard when asked what he had said to Hudson-Odoi.

"I asked him on the day of the game, straight afterwards, after my press, he said he got a touch.

"Clearly when you see it back from behind he gets a hand on his back. I know it's light.

"I'm not saying it's a definite penalty but it's not (a dive). I'm not sure if Sean had maybe watched it back and all the angles when he spoke because it wasn't a dive as such.

"If that becomes a dive you will start analysing every bit of contact. That is the game, those are the grey areas.

It was nowhere near a clear cut issue." Referee Michael Oliver changed his penalty decision at Burnley following advice from the video assistant referee.

On-field officials have so far been reluctant to use pitch-side monitors to aid their rulings, opting to rely solely on the judgements of their colleagues.

Lampard would like to see that change and he said: "It's part of VAR and I assumed when it came in to the Premier League that would be the case. I think we're at the point now where, from my point of view, they have to.

"It's difficult. I'm not one to bang the drum, it's not easy. Even with VAR there is an element of a human involved because they are the ones checking it and it's slightly opinionated.

"Hopefully we find the right middle ground as soon as possible and I think seeing a monitor on the side of the pitch is a way forward." Chelsea are on a run of seven wins in all competitions heading into Wednesday's League Cup tie against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard's Chelsea reign began with a 4-0 defeat at Old Trafford in August, but that result will have little bearing on his team talk.

"I've said nothing about that, it feels like a million miles away, gone," Lampard said.

"I don't think the context of that is going to be hugely relevant tomorrow night."