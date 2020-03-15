UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Land Borders Shut, Flights Stopped In Western Libya Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Land borders shut, flights stopped in western Libya over virus

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The UN-recognised government in divided and war-torn Libya has said it will close from Monday land borders under its control in the west to keep out the coronavirus.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said air links would also be suspended, even if to date no cases of the COVID-19 illness have been reported by it or by a rival administration based in the country's east.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj made the announcement Saturday as he declared "a state of emergency and mobilisation... (to confront) the quick spread of coronavirus".

"All land borders and air space will be closed for three weeks starting from Monday," he said.

The move will affect the border with Tunisia and the suspension of flights from the city of Misrata, both in the west.

Tripoli's sole functioning airport was shut down 10 days ago as fighting raged between GNA forces and those of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive in April last year to seize the capital.

On Friday Libya's rival governments both announced two-week closures of schools and universities over fears of the virus arriving in the country.

Related Topics

Tunisia Libya April Border All From Government Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WTO suspends meetings until end of April, staff re ..

33 minutes ago

MOCCAE launches &#039;Children’s Environment Awa ..

48 minutes ago

ECA launches competition to encourage parents to e ..

2 hours ago

DFF project wins &#039;Innovation Challenge&#039; ..

2 hours ago

DAFZA contributes AED164 million to Dubai foreign ..

2 hours ago

Ma&#039;an, Aldar sign AED2 million agreement to d ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.