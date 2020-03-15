Land borders shut, flights stopped in western Libya over virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :The UN-recognised government in divided and war-torn Libya has said it will close from Monday land borders under its control in the west to keep out the coronavirus.

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) said air links would also be suspended, even if to date no cases of the COVID-19 illness have been reported by it or by a rival administration based in the country's east.

GNA head Fayez al-Sarraj made the announcement Saturday as he declared "a state of emergency and mobilisation... (to confront) the quick spread of coronavirus".

"All land borders and air space will be closed for three weeks starting from Monday," he said.

The move will affect the border with Tunisia and the suspension of flights from the city of Misrata, both in the west.

Tripoli's sole functioning airport was shut down 10 days ago as fighting raged between GNA forces and those of eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive in April last year to seize the capital.

On Friday Libya's rival governments both announced two-week closures of schools and universities over fears of the virus arriving in the country.