Land port on China-Nepal border resumes two-way trade

LHASA, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Zham, a land port on the China-Nepal border, resumed two-way cargo trade on Monday.

Three lorries carrying goods worth more than 100,000 Yuan (14,442 U.S. Dollars) arrived at the port from Nepal, marking the resumption of the two-way trade of the land port in the city of Xigaze in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

Zham was forced to stop service after a mega-earthquake hit Nepal in 2015, which destroyed roads, bridges, and facilities at the port. In 2019, it partially reopened to allow exports to Nepal.

In the first quarter of this year, more than 17,000 tonnes of goods worth 249 million yuan were exported through the port.

The resumption of two-way cargo trade via the port will not only help boost foreign trade in Xigaze but also will bring benefits to Tibet for a higher level of opening, said Peng Yihao, deputy Party chief of Xigaze.