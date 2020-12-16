UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landmark Russia Doping Verdict Due On Thursday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Landmark Russia doping verdict due on Thursday

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Sport's highest court will on Thursday deliver its verdict on whether to overturn Russia's four-year ban from international sport imposed following allegations of state-sanctioned doping.

The much-anticipated decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport follows a four-day arbitration hearing between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) at a secret location last month.

The showdown took place following WADA's decision last year to declare RUSADA non-compliant after the Russian body was accused of manipulating drug testing data.

The ensuing ban meant Russia would miss the re-arranged Tokyo Olympics next year as well as football's 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

CAS said it will announce the decision on its website at 1500 GMT on Thursday.

The Lausanne-based body said it will "announce the decision taken in the arbitration procedure between the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) on Thursday".

Russia considers its ban to be legally indefensible. Former prime minister Dmitry Medvedev has described the suspension as "chronic anti-Russian hysteria".

The Russian saga erupted in 2016 when Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow's anti-doping laboratory, blew the whistle over state-backed doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics hosted in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Barely two weeks before the 2016 Rio Olympics in July that year, WADA called for Russia to be banned from those Games.

The IOC, however, stopped short of an outright ban and said individual federations would decide whether to allow Russian athletes to compete.

In 2017, the IOC banned the Russian Olympic Committee from the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, but allowed clean Russian athletes to take part as neutral competitors.

A total of 168 Russians eventually competed.

Then, in September 2018, WADA controversially lifted its ban on RUSADA, despite not having been granted access to its doping-tainted Moscow laboratory.

Russia finally handed over lab data to WADA in January 2019.

However, in yet another twist, in September WADA gave Russia three weeks to explain "inconsistencies" in the data.

Sport's global policeman then hit Russia with the four-year ban over the manipulated data in December last year.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Prime Minister World Moscow Russia China Qatar Tokyo Sochi January July September December 2017 2016 2018 2019 Olympics International Olympic Committee From Court

Recent Stories

TRA, Jebel Ali Free Zone, and Qureos agree to trai ..

6 minutes ago

DHA&#039;s webinar highlights Dubai’s latest hea ..

6 minutes ago

SBA organises session on business opportunities in ..

6 minutes ago

FAB opens Jakarta office to support MENA-Indonesia ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Archaeology Authority organises virtual le ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.