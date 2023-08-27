Open Menu

Landslide Claims 2 Lives In Bangladesh's Chattogram City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 12:50 PM

DHAKA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) --:A devastating landslide triggered by heavy rains in Bangladesh's seaport city Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka on Sunday morning resulted in the loss of two lives, an official said.

Abdullah Harun Pasha, a senior official of the Chattogram Divisional Fire Service, told journalists that the incident occurred Sunday morning, around 7:30 a.m. local time in a hilly area near the Sholosohor Rail Station in the city.

"Md Sohel, 35, and his seven-month-old daughter, Bibi Jannat, died in the landslide triggered by heavy rains in Chattogram city," said the official.

Rescue efforts were ended, with scores of workers and volunteers deployed to the site to search for the missing individuals who live in houses with thatched roofs at the foot of the hill, according to the official.

Bangladesh's seaport city has experienced persistent downpours and flash floods in the hills since the beginning of this month, causing flooding in parts of the Chattogram.

The latest phase of rainfall in the city began on Wednesday lashing Chattogram for five days prior to the incident, as indicated by weather tracking data.

Authorities earlier this month evacuated people from the hills at risk of landslides after a hill collapsed on a microbus.

