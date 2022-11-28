UrduPoint.com

Landslide In Cameroon Kills At Least 11: Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Landslide in Cameroon kills at least 11: governor

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde on Sunday killed at least 11 people gathered to mourn the deaths of several relatives, the regional governor told state broadcaster CRTV.

"The search is continuing to find other bodies under the earth," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of the Centre region that includes Yaounde, told CRTV radio.

The people had gathered to mourn members of their families who had died, governor Bea told CRTV.

Early Sunday evening, police pick-up tracks were taking away bodies covered by white sheets, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported.

Emergency services were trying to make their way to the site, as hundreds of local people frantically searched for loved ones.

Some people in the crowd wept as emergency workers searched the site.

The disaster happened in the working-class district of Damas, on the eastern outskirts of the capital.

Residents told AFP that several families were had gathered under large tents on waste ground at the top of a hill, when part of the ground beneath them gave way.

An AFP correspondent saw four large white tents at the hill's summit, on the edge of what seemed to be a ridge, beyond which the ground had disappeared.

A police cordon prevented journalists from getting closer to the scene of the disaster.

Related Topics

Police Governor Died Yaounde Cameroon SITE Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

17 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

1 day ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.