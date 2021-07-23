Landslides kill 44 in India, dozens missing

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Forty-four people have been killed in landslides caused by monsoon rains in western India, authorities said Friday.

As many as 38 others were missing after three separate landslides on Thursday evening in Maharashtra state's Raigad district, south of India's financial capital Mumbai.

"Forty-two people have died due to landslides in Raigad district and 38 people are still missing," state government spokesperson Anirudha Ashtaputre told AFP.

"There have been six more landslides in Satara district, where two people have died", he added.

Elsewhere in the state, up to 15 people were also missing.

The Navy and Air Force joined rescue efforts after the downpour caused floods that left thousands stranded, but their operations were hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.