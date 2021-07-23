UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Landslides Kill 44 In India, Dozens Missing

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 07:50 PM

Landslides kill 44 in India, dozens missing

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Forty-four people have been killed in landslides caused by monsoon rains in western India, authorities said Friday.

As many as 38 others were missing after three separate landslides on Thursday evening in Maharashtra state's Raigad district, south of India's financial capital Mumbai.

"Forty-two people have died due to landslides in Raigad district and 38 people are still missing," state government spokesperson Anirudha Ashtaputre told AFP.

"There have been six more landslides in Satara district, where two people have died", he added.

Elsewhere in the state, up to 15 people were also missing.

The Navy and Air Force joined rescue efforts after the downpour caused floods that left thousands stranded, but their operations were hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Died Government Rains

Recent Stories

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

51 minutes ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

4 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

5 hours ago

India reports 35,342 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.