Langasque Leads Andalucia Masters As World Number One Rahm Misses Cut

Sat 16th October 2021 | 01:00 AM

Sotogrande, Spain, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Romain Langasque carded a second consecutive round of 69 to take a one-shot lead into the weekend at Andalucia Masters on Friday as world number one Jon Rahm missed the cut.

Frenchman Langasque made a stunning eagle on the 17th to jump to four under and stand a shot clear of Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick, another Englishman Laurie Canter, Ryan Fox of New Zealand and Swede Sebastian Soderberg.

US Open champion Rahm, meanwhile, added a second round 74 to his opening 78 for 152 -- 14 shots back from the leader.

Langasque won his maiden European Tour title at last season's Wales Open but had made just two of his last ten cuts.

"I played really solid again today, like yesterday," he told europeantour.com. "My long game is very good, my driving is really good.

"I didn't make many mistakes, that was the key for today. I stayed really patient and had a lot of pleasure. That was the most important thing."

