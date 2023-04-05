Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Languages, Translation Agency Introduces Umrah Performers To Landmarks Of Grand Holy Mosque In 50 Languages

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Languages, translation agency introduces Umrah performers to landmarks of Grand Holy Mosque in 50 languages

Makkah, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Languages and Translation Agency, represented by the Department of Spatial Guidance at the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs, continued to provide its services within the framework of the Landmarks of the Grand Holy Mosque Initiative.

Undersecretary for Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi said that the agency offers many initiatives that benefit non-Arabic speakers, including the Landmarks of the Grand Holy Mosque Initiative, where visitors and Umrah performers are briefed in 50 international languages during the tour to the landmarks.

The initiative addresses visitors and Umrah performers in different languages to enable and facilitate access to all provided services.

Related Topics

Mosque All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 5th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on ne ..

Egyptian President congratulates UAE Leaders on new appointments

9 hours ago
 Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recogni ..

Winners of Dubai International Quran Award recognised

9 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on I ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Senegalese President on Independence Day

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.