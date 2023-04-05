Languages, translation agency introduces Umrah performers to landmarks of Grand Holy Mosque in 50 languages

Makkah, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Languages and Translation Agency, represented by the Department of Spatial Guidance at the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques Affairs, continued to provide its services within the framework of the Landmarks of the Grand Holy Mosque Initiative.

Undersecretary for Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi said that the agency offers many initiatives that benefit non-Arabic speakers, including the Landmarks of the Grand Holy Mosque Initiative, where visitors and Umrah performers are briefed in 50 international languages during the tour to the landmarks.

The initiative addresses visitors and Umrah performers in different languages to enable and facilitate access to all provided services.