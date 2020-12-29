Lao Airlines suspends charter flights amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIENTIANE, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :The Lao Airlines is suspending all charter flights to and from other countries to reduce the risk of a second wave of COVID-19 triggered by inbound travelers.

According to the airline, the last charter flight on the Laos-South Korea route departed on Sunday, while the latest humanitarian flight bringing back Lao workers from overseas took place on Dec. 13.

Anyone entering Laos on a humanitarian flight must have all the necessary documents and spend 14 days at a designated quarantine center.

"We are suspending all charter flights based on an order from the National Taskforce for COVID-19 Prevention and Control," local daily Vientiane Times quoted Director of Lao Airlines' Commercial Department Noudeng Chanthaphasouk as saying on Tuesday.

"Based on this order, all charter flights will be suspended until Jan.

23," said Noudeng.

The only international route currently in service is a twice-weekly flight from Vientiane to Kunming in southwestern China.

"We can't be exactly certain how long charter flights will be suspended because we're waiting to hear about possible new virus prevention measures laid down by the government. The planes used on the Vientiane-Kunming route are thoroughly cleaned after passengers disembark to ensure the safety of both passengers and crews," Noudeng said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Laos remains at 41, and 40 of them have recovered while one remains under observation in the hospital, according to the Center of education of Education for Health under Lao Ministry of Health.

Laos confirmed its first two COVID-19 cases on March 24.