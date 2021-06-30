UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lao Athletes Get Set For Olympic Games In Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 12:10 PM

Lao athletes get set for Olympic Games in Japan

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Athletes, trainers and National sports Committee of Laos (NOCL) officials will travel to Japan on July 15 to participate in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, which are set to start on July 23.

The group will be led by Sengdeuane Lachanthaboun, president of the NOCL and of the National Paralympics Committee of Laos, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Making the journey to Tokyo will be four trainers, five NOCL officials, and six athletes who will compete in athletics, swimming, judo and boxing events.

Anousone Xaysa will compete in the men's 110-meter hurdles event, while Silina Pha-aphay will compete in the women's 100-meter sprint.

Swimmer Silialoun Boutchaleun will compete in the women's 50-meter freestyle event and Santisouk Inthavong will enter the men's 50-meter freestyle competition.

In judo, Souphaxay Sitthisan will test his prowess in the men's 60kg weight division and boxer Walter Sarnoi Oupathana will compete in the men'sLao athletes last saw international competition at the SEA Games in the Philippines in 2019.

Related Topics

Sports Tokyo Vientiane Japan Philippines Laos July Women 2019 Olympics Event Weight Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to launch a second national airline

3 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 27 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

22 minutes ago

Being a mother for working women is not easy, says ..

40 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 979 new cases of coronavirus, 27 ..

41 minutes ago

WB provides $800mn Program Support to Pakistan to ..

56 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 June 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.