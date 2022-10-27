(@FahadShabbir)

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lao government will continue to work with its international partners to adopt sustainable development goals to eliminate poverty and hunger, and especially policies to promote food security and rural development.

"The ministry will focus on rural development based on an industrialized, modernized, green, environmentally friendly, and sustainable approach," Lao National Radio on Wednesday quoted Lao Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Phet Phomphiphak, said at an event on Monday to mark World Food Day, International Day and National Week for Poverty Eradication.

In particular, the ministry will provide support to integrated agricultural production and value-added land use, in response to the increasing demand for food, to ensure food security and improve nutrition across the country.

The ministry will support and encourage the private sector to engage more fully in the clean and Good Agricultural Practice standard of production, which has high potential in response to food safety and the export of agricultural produce.

There will also be a focus on rural development and addressing poverty eradication in compliance with a modernized rural development approach.

This will help reduce development disparities, leading to greater equality between urban and rural areas, and can be achieved through the transformation of more large villages into districts.